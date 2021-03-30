Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrest teen for threats towards Holton High students

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it has taken a 15-year-old male Holton High School student into custody Tuesday for making social media threats against his peers.

Holton police and Jackson County deputies have been present at the high school Monday and Tuesday, while others in the combined force executed a midnight search warrant on the arrested teen’s home. Law enforcement took the teen into custody during the search, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it took electronic devices from the home as well.

The sheriff’s office said the threats were made by the teen over the weekend and Monday evening, and it does not believe anyone else was involved in making the threats.