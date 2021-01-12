Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy honored for courage, bravery

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy was the recipient of a Medal of Valor for his courage and bravery.

Sgt. Travis Spiker was given the honor Monday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Spiker was helping officers in Holton at a domestic incident.

The victim, a woman, was in his patrol car waiting for the situation to resolve. Suddenly, the suspect started shooting at law enforcement at the scene. The sheriff’s office said in the hail of bullets, Sgt. Spiker was able to get into his car and drive the woman to safety.

Sheriff Tim Morse said the honor for Sgt. Spiker’s bravery was a long time coming.