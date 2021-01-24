Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for man after chase with stolen vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for a man after he led deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a deputy tried to stop a van with Missouri plates on 150th Road near Q.4 Road. The van didn’t stop and a chase started westbound on 150th Road.

The sheriff’s office said the van drove through a metal gate and into a pasture of buffaloes near N. Road off of 150th Road. The van continued into a wooded area and that’s when the deputy lost contact.

A drone found the van on its side in a ravine. The van had been reported stolen out of Missouri. The sheriff’s office said deputies began a search for the people in the van when a woman believed to be a passenger was found on M. Road near 158th Road.

The sheriff’s office said the man remains at large and may make his way toward Highway 75 or the Prairie Band Casino. He may be in his late 30s and 5’8″ with brown hair and may be wearing dark jeans, according to the sheriff’s office.

People in Jackson County are advised to keep their homes and vehicles locked. If you see anyone suspicious, you’re asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 364-2251.