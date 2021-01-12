Jackson County Sheriff’s Office presents officer with Medal of valor

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Sgt. Travis Spiker, with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, has been awarded a Medal of Valor for his actions during a 2017 domestic dispute.

Spiker was on patrol when he was dispatched to assist the Holton Police Department with a domestic dispute at 802 Ohio Street.

Spiker had taken an armed woman into custody and placed her in his cruiser.

With the woman in the vehicle Spiker and several other officers began taking gunfire. Spiker’s car was getting riddled with bullets.

Knowing the female’s life was in danger Spiker crawled into the vehicle from the passenger side, crawled over a variety of law enforcement equipment to get into the driver’s seat exposing himself to the shooter.

Sgt. Spiker than got the woman out of the line of gunfire.

“This award was a long time coming, and Sgt. Spiker is a true hero and is a person of courage and bravery,” Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said.