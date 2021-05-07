Jacob Ewing pleads ‘guilty’ to reduced charges in previously appealed rape trial

HOLTON (KSNT) – A controversial 2017 trial with a Holton man convicted of rape and a prosecutor accused of mishandling the case now has a new development Friday.

Jacob Ewing, 26, entered “guilty” on two cases he previously appealed, according to the Jackson County Attorney. He pleaded to two counts of aggravated sexual battery per each case. The plea negotiation agreement also comes with a requested 12-year, 8-month combined prison sentence.

The court currently has Ewing’s sentencing with the new plea set for June 18, 2021.

The jury convicted Ewing in 2017 of two counts of rape, four counts of criminal sodomy and two counts of aggravated battery related to incidents with two 18 and 21-year-old women, as well as attempted rape of a woman and child exploitation related to images he had of an underage girl.

After the original trial, a judge sentenced Ewing to 27 years in prison. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Ewing appealed his rape conviction because of court and judge error, while the Kansas Court of Appeals said in 2019 that original prosecutor Jacque Spradling misled jurors and denied Ewing a fair trial. On these grounds, the appellate court granted him a new trial.

A judge previously ordered Ewing to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to pay more than $100,000 in restitution. After Ewing serves his prison terms in the new plea negotiation, he will still register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.