TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Department of Corrections employee has been arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

She is currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Saterah Robyn Hampton, 23, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 12, and charged with unlawful sexual relations, trafficking contraband in a correctional facility and unauthorized possession of an item inside a facility.

Hampton is being held on a $75,000 bond.