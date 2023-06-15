TOPEKA (KSNT) — Shawnee County leaders made a significant decision today regarding the construction at the county jail.

The Shawnee County Commissioners signed off on construction for a mental health unit at the Shawnee County Jail. Officials have chosen local company, KBS Constructors, to oversee the project.

The need for this facility arose when the Shawnee County Department of Corrections approached the commissioners in January, requesting funding for an in-house facility aimed at improving mental health services for inmates. The new unit is set to offer specialized treatment, counseling and programs to address the mental health needs of individuals in custody.

Brian Cole, the Director of the Department of Corrections, emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“We found at one time that about 51 percent of our population,” Cole said. “We have an average population of 530 people, that’s almost, that’s over 250 people who suffer with serious mental illness.”

To fund this critical initiative, the county allocated $10 million in revenue bonds last year. However, the estimated total cost of the project is expected to be between $17 to $18 million.

the Department of Corrections is actively seeking additional funding sources to bridge the gap and ensure the successful completion of the mental health unit.