James Baronet named Vice President & General Manager of KSNT

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new vice president and general manager is taking the helm at KSNT.

Nexstar Media Inc. announced Monday it is appointing James Baronet as Vice President and General Manager of KSNT-TV and KTMJ-TV, as well as handling its operational agreements with Vaughan Media, Inc. for KTKA-TV. He brings nearly 20 years of broadcast, sales and marketing leadership experience to the position, and will report to Julie Pruett, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

Baronet previously served as the Vice President and General Manager of Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations in Baton Rouge over WVLA-TV and WGMB-TV from 2014 to 2016. From then on he worked as General Manager of KSAS-TV, the FOX station in Wichita, supervising its growth as a broadcast and digital operation.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to return to the company and oversee its broadcast and digital operations serving Topeka, the state capital and an area with which I am very familiar,” Baronet said. “These stations have a legacy of success and service to the community, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to continue generating unparalleled results for our clients and enhancing the overall experience for our dedicated viewers and digital users.”

Pruett said Nexstar is glad to welcome Baronet back to lead its Topeka team.

“Jim’s proven leadership experience as a broadcast executive, coupled with his lengthy track record of success at Nexstar and his familiarity with Kansas and its two major television markets, Wichita and Topeka, make him the perfect candidate to oversee KSNT-TV, KTMJ-TV, and our relationship with Vaughan Media’s KTKA-TV,” Pruett said. “Jim has grown broadcast and digital revenues, expanded local programming, and developed non-traditional revenue streams and new business opportunities throughout his career. He has consistently built highly successful sales teams who deliver innovative marketing solutions that generate positive results for local and national advertisers.”

Baronet earned his Bachelors of Fine Arts in journalism from Sam Houston State University in Texas, and has served on the Board of the Sales Action Committee for the FOX Network and as a member of the Baton Rouge Arts Council. He and his wife Shannon will be relocating to Topeka immediately.