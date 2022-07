MAYETTA (KSNT) – Jamey Johnson will be appearing for a performance at Prairie Band Casino and Resort later this year.

The show is set for Thursday, Sept. 29. Tickets will go on sale on August 1 at noon. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Johnson is known for many hits such as “In Color,” “Rebel Soldier,” “Can’t Cash My Checks,” “Lead Me Home,” “You Ask Me To,” “High Cost of Living,” and more.