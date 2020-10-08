Jardine Middle School adding class for bilingual students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jardine Middle School is adding a class for students who move into the USD 501 district from another county.

Bilingual students moving to the district become part of their ‘newcomer program,’ which helps them learn the english language and assist them in classroom activities. Now the program is also adding classes taught entirely in spanish. Teachers at Jardine said they don’t want language to be a barrier in core classes.

“This way if they have that science curriculum in spanish when they go home it’s so much easier for them to complete their work. It’s so much easier and they can understand it,” Angie Shelton, a teacher at Jardine, said.

The program also helps the parents feel more involved with the school and helps them understand what their children are learning each day.