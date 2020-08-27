Jayhawk Area Council announces Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Area Council announced Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 honorees Thursday afternoon.
Every spring, applications open for individuals to submit nominations for candidates who have shown leadership and community involvement. Once the applications close, the nominees receive an invitation to apply, according to a Boy Scouts of America press release.
“The caliber of applications this year was extraordinary, and all on the committee were challenged to narrow down the final 20. This group represents the bright future of Topeka with leadership, passion and generosity ,” said Laura Lutz, Senior Manager of Government Affairs at Evergy.
Lutz served as the 2020 Selection Committee Chair.
Honorees include:
- Rachel Ault – Stormont Vail Health
- Daniel Ball – Department of Veteran Affairs Veterans Health Administration/Kansas Army National Guard
- Abbey Brown – The Brownstone
- John Calvert – Kansas Department of Education
- Haley DaVee – Heartland Credit Union Association
- Andy Fry – Topeka Metro
- Andrea Guerrero-Chavez – Family Service & Guidance Center of Topeka, Inc.
- Chelsea Hopkins – Advisors Excel
- Molley Howey – GO Topeka
- Kyle Johnson – USD 345 Seaman – Seaman Middle School
- Sarah Morse – Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka
- Dr. Hannah Naeger – Shunga Family Dental Care
- Jessica Neumann Barraclough – United Way of Greater Topeka
- Kristen O’Shea – O’Shea Strengths Coaching
- Emily Ramsdell – The University of Kansas Health System – St. Francis Campus
- Michael Schmidt – BNSF Railway
- Amanda Stanley – The League of Kansas Municipalities
- Jonathan Sublet – Fellowship Bible Church
- Michael Williams – USD501/Communities in Schools
- Chad Yeager – Stormont Vail Healt
A virtual banquet will be held on November 12 to recognize the 2020 honorees.