Jayhawk Area Council announces Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Area Council announced Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 honorees Thursday afternoon.

Every spring, applications open for individuals to submit nominations for candidates who have shown leadership and community involvement. Once the applications close, the nominees receive an invitation to apply, according to a Boy Scouts of America press release.

“The caliber of applications this year was extraordinary, and all on the committee were challenged to narrow down the final 20. This group represents the bright future of Topeka with leadership, passion and generosity ,” said Laura Lutz, Senior Manager of Government Affairs at Evergy.

Lutz served as the 2020 Selection Committee Chair.

Honorees include:

Rachel Ault – Stormont Vail Health

Daniel Ball – Department of Veteran Affairs Veterans Health Administration/Kansas Army National Guard

Abbey Brown – The Brownstone

John Calvert – Kansas Department of Education

Haley DaVee – Heartland Credit Union Association

Andy Fry – Topeka Metro

Andrea Guerrero-Chavez – Family Service & Guidance Center of Topeka, Inc.

Chelsea Hopkins – Advisors Excel

Molley Howey – GO Topeka

Kyle Johnson – USD 345 Seaman – Seaman Middle School

Sarah Morse – Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka

Dr. Hannah Naeger – Shunga Family Dental Care

Jessica Neumann Barraclough – United Way of Greater Topeka

Kristen O’Shea – O’Shea Strengths Coaching

Emily Ramsdell – The University of Kansas Health System – St. Francis Campus

Michael Schmidt – BNSF Railway

Amanda Stanley – The League of Kansas Municipalities

Jonathan Sublet – Fellowship Bible Church

Michael Williams – USD501/Communities in Schools

Chad Yeager – Stormont Vail Healt

A virtual banquet will be held on November 12 to recognize the 2020 honorees.