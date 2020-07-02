Jayhawk Area Council emphasizing masks, social distancing ahead of summer scout camps

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local chapter of Boy Scouts of America is moving forward with summer scout camps despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Jayhawk Area Council will be hosting campers at Falley Scout Reservation in Jefferson County starting on Sunday.

Camp Director Britta McKee said they have been working with Jefferson County Emergency Management to prepare for camp. Staff will check the temperature of each camper as they arrive and every morning before breakfast.

McKee said they also plan to split the campers into groups to increase social distancing and limit exposure.

“We are having three groups with no more than 45 people to a group,” McKee said. “In those groups they will move together through out the week. They’ll go to every merit badge class together, every session class together, every scheduled meal time together.”

McKee said they will be giving campers three masks when they arrive. They will be required when campers are indoors, but not outdoors.

“With us being outdoors that is our friend,” McKee said. “That is the best thing that we can have and so as long as we can social distance we will be okay.”

Another thing camp staff will be watching for is heat exhaustion. Due to the pandemic, camp was postponed later in the summer. Temperatures are expected to be above 90 through the first week of camp. Camp runs July 5 through August 1.