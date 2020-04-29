Jayhawk Area Council hosting ‘camp-in’ for Boy Scouts

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) - Topeka police recovered a body Wednesday morning near the area of an overnight shooting that killed one man.

Crime scene investigators found the body around 9:30 a.m. near Southeast 13th and Locust Street, a block from Southeast 14th and Locust Street where the shooting happened. Police found 37-year-old Mark Edwards injured there around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, and medical crews took him to a local hospital where he later died.