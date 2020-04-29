Jayhawk Area Council hosting ‘camp-in’ for Boy Scouts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Area Council and the Boy Scouts of America are launching a nationwide “camp-in” Saturday for families to enjoy the great outdoors or indoors together during the stay-at-home order.
The free event features a full schedule of activities:
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Build Your Campsite
- Be sure to upload your campsite pictures to the Facebook Event
- Share your campsite name and flag!
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Meal Makers/Scout Health
- Share Meal Plan
- Meal with no utensils
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Family Activities and Scout Skills
- Scout Strong 5K
- Knot Challenges
- Backyard Games
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Campfire Prep
- Send in your campfire skit
- Share your favorite campfire dessert
Anyone interested in taking part can register on the Jayhawk Area Council’s website, and RSVP on its Facebook Event.