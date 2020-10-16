Jayhawk coach cleared, but will not return to sidelines against West Virginia

ARLINGTON, TX – JULY 15: Kansas head coach Les Miles speaks during the Big 12 Media Days on July 15, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Jayhawk head coach Les Miles said in a statement that he has received clearance to return to the game after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Yesterday, I received clearance from Kansas Team Health to travel with our football team to Morgantown. I am very grateful for the high level of care that I have received throughout my time since I tested positive for COVID-19 early last week. I continue to feel healthy and strong, and was fortunate to only have mild symptoms,” Coach Les Miles said.

Despite being approved to return, Miles has said he will not return to the sidelines against West Virginia this weekend.

“However, after much consideration and several in-depth conversations with the medical team, our coaching staff, and Kansas Athletics administration, I have made the difficult decision to not make the trip to West Virginia. While my 10-day isolation window was completed this morning, there is too much still unknown about this virus for me to feel 100 percent confident that I won’t transmit it to someone who comes into close contact with me on the team charter, hotel or at the game Saturday,” Miles wrote in a statement.

Miles said he would not return because he wanted to set the right example.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff,” Miles said.

Joshua Eargle will fill in as acting head coach for the game Saturday morning.

“Coach Miles is doing well and has been medically cleared to leave isolation. However, because of the short time interval between the end of his isolation and the departure of the football team, and out of concern for the safety of his staff and players, he is not traveling to West Virginia. Coach Miles experienced only minor symptoms over the isolation period and is looking forward to rejoining the team on Sunday,” Dr. Larry Magee, Kansas Team Health said.