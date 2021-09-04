Jayhawk fans feeling hopeful for football season

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT)– The Kansas Jayhawks are kicking off football season. Lawrence was filled with life for the first game of the season and the energy around Memorial stadium was high.

Students, lifelong fans and people of all ages were out to enjoy the game. Most are thinking positively about the start of the season.

One fan said he has been cheering on the Jayhawks for over 25 years.

“I will be cautiously optimistic like I have been for the last twelve, ten years,” Marv Nuss said.

Another fan is feeling hopeful because of the new head coach, Lance Leipold.

“I think we have a great coach and we’ve brought in some new players who should make us successful,” Matthew Perumal said. “We shouldn’t lose.”

The Jayhawks will take on Coastal Carolina on September 10.