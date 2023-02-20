TOPEKA (KSNT)- The renovation of the Jayhawk Theater in Topeka started in June of 2021 to modernize the 100-year-old theater, but it never had a clear timetable for completion.

The project was originally estimated to cost around $2.7 million, but now that estimated cost has doubled.

“We did just receive last week an updated construction estimate and that was a reality check,” said Joanne Morrell of the Jayhawk Theater. “What we had originally talked to you about the increased occupancy investment and budget of about 2.7 million is now nearly close to five.”

Although the commissioners said they could not afford to pay $5 million for the project, they say they are committed to finding a way to get it done