Jayhawk Theatre celebrating re-opening, renovations with ribbon-cutting Tuesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Theatre is celebrating its re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The theatre located at 720 Southwest Jackson Street was built in 1926.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will start with unveiling the original light board, which has been restored and will be on display.

Board President Jeff Carson said they have been making slow, incremental improvements to the theatre. These include replacing the stage lights and the marquee. He said this is all working towards restoring the Jayhawk to its former glory.

“It will be a modern operational theater with modern air conditioning, great seating, great lighting, and great sound,” Carson said. “We still have a lot of cosmetic things to take care of in here, but that can’t happen until we get the rest of the mechanical work done.”

The city of Topeka has been developing a master plan for the downtown area over the past couple years. Carson said they hope the Jayhawk can become an attraction for the downtown area.

“Downtown is going to be an entertainment district and we are going to get this theatre up and running,” Carson said. “It’s going to be a superb place for people to come see great musicianship, film, and all kinds of entertainment.”

Carson said they do not have a timeline for when the full restoration will be complete, but they are going to start holding events immediately.

The Topeka Cello Collective is currently using the stage for rehearsal for a concert on July 7. The Danielle Nicole Band is set to perform on June 18. Maria the Mexican will be hitting the stage on June 22. Click here for more information.





The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Jayhawk Theatre will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.