Jayhawk Theatre not short of events in midst of restoration efforts

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Theatre in downtown Topeka is in the middle of restoration efforts, but that’s not stopping them from entertaining the community.

Representatives from the Jayhawk Theatre and Topeka Swing Dance stopped by KSNT News Wednesday morning to discuss their plans for the rest of the year.

Robin from the Jayhawk Theatre said the venue will hold a variety of events, including a few swing dancing events. Taryn with Topeka Swing Dance said weekly lessons happen Tuesday nights in the gallery. Anyone is welcome to these lessons. The cost is $7 and you can signup at the door.

Restorations of the Jayhawk Theatre are still in the early stages, according to Robin. She said the theatre welcomes donations from the public. You can find how you can donate and a schedule of events here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories