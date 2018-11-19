Jayhawks and Wildcats steady in Top 25 Basketball poll
Two of college basketball's bluebloods remain firmly entrenched atop the AP Top 25 after a week of easy wins.
Two more tumbled all the way out after a week filled with defeats.
One of them happens to be the reigning national champion.
While top-ranked Duke and No. 2 Kansas did little to hurt their status as early national title contenders, Villanova and Syracuse slid all the way out of the Top 25 on Monday.
The Wildcats lost a rematch of last year's championship game with Michigan, then lost in overtime to Furman on Saturday to give coach Jay Wright's team back-to-back losses for the first time in five years.
The Wildcats had risen to No. 8 last week. They were among those receiving votes this week.
The top five remained unchanged with Duke remained the clear No. 1, receiving 53 of 63 first-place votes after blowing out Eastern Michigan.
Record Prev. Ranking
1. Duke (53) 3-0 1564 1
2. Kansas (7) 3-0 1510 2
3. Gonzaga 3-0 1437 3
4. Virginia (2) 3-0 1299 4
5. Tennessee 3-0 1281 5
6. Nevada 3-0 1253 6
7. North Car. a 4-0 1246 7
8. Auburn 3-0 1123 9
9. Michigan 5-0 1021 18
10. Kentucky 3-1 980 10
11. Michigan St. 3-1 937 11
12. Kansas St 4-0 889 12
13. Virg. Tech 4-0 849 16
14. Florida St. 2-0 794 14
15. Miss. St. 3-0 619 17
16. Clemson 3-0 462 19
17. UCLA 3-0 430 20
18. TCU 3-0 388 21
19. LSU 4-0 358 22
20. Iowa 4-0 354 -
21. Oregon 3-1 325 13
22. Buffalo 3-0 240 25
23. Ohio St. 4-0 222 -
24. Purdue 4-1 199 23
25. Wisconsin 3-0 150 -
