Jayhawks and Wildcats steady in Top 25 Basketball poll

Two of college basketball's bluebloods remain firmly entrenched atop the AP Top 25 after a week of easy wins.

Two more tumbled all the way out after a week filled with defeats.

One of them happens to be the reigning national champion.

While top-ranked Duke and No. 2 Kansas did little to hurt their status as early national title contenders, Villanova and Syracuse slid all the way out of the Top 25 on Monday.

The Wildcats lost a rematch of last year's championship game with Michigan, then lost in overtime to Furman on Saturday to give coach Jay Wright's team back-to-back losses for the first time in five years.

The Wildcats had risen to No. 8 last week. They were among those receiving votes this week.

The top five remained unchanged with Duke remained the clear No. 1, receiving 53 of 63 first-place votes after blowing out Eastern Michigan.

Record Prev. Ranking

1. Duke (53) 3-0 1564 1

2. Kansas (7) 3-0 1510 2

3. Gonzaga 3-0 1437 3

4. Virginia (2) 3-0 1299 4

5. Tennessee 3-0 1281 5

6. Nevada 3-0 1253 6

7. North Car. a 4-0 1246 7

8. Auburn 3-0 1123 9

9. Michigan 5-0 1021 18

10. Kentucky 3-1 980 10

11. Michigan St. 3-1 937 11

12. Kansas St 4-0 889 12

13. Virg. Tech 4-0 849 16

14. Florida St. 2-0 794 14

15. Miss. St. 3-0 619 17

16. Clemson 3-0 462 19

17. UCLA 3-0 430 20

18. TCU 3-0 388 21

19. LSU 4-0 358 22

20. Iowa 4-0 354 -

21. Oregon 3-1 325 13

22. Buffalo 3-0 240 25

23. Ohio St. 4-0 222 -

24. Purdue 4-1 199 23

25. Wisconsin 3-0 150 -