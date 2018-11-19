Local News

Jayhawks and Wildcats steady in Top 25 Basketball poll

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 12:24 PM CST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 12:24 PM CST

Two of college basketball's bluebloods remain firmly entrenched atop the AP Top 25 after a week of easy wins.

 

Two more tumbled all the way out after a week filled with defeats.

               

One of them happens to be the reigning national champion.

               

While top-ranked Duke and No. 2 Kansas did little to hurt their status as early national title contenders, Villanova and Syracuse slid all the way out of the Top 25 on Monday.

               

The Wildcats lost a rematch of last year's championship game with Michigan, then lost in overtime to Furman on Saturday to give coach Jay Wright's team back-to-back losses for the first time in five years.

               

The Wildcats had risen to No. 8 last week. They were among those receiving votes this week.

               

The top five remained unchanged with Duke remained the clear No. 1, receiving 53 of 63 first-place votes after blowing out Eastern Michigan.

 

                                         Record               Prev. Ranking

 

             1. Duke (53)      3-0        1564     1

            2. Kansas (7)     3-0        1510     2

            3. Gonzaga       3-0        1437     3

            4. Virginia (2)     3-0        1299     4

            5. Tennessee    3-0        1281     5

            6. Nevada         3-0        1253     6

            7. North Car. a  4-0        1246     7

            8. Auburn          3-0        1123     9

            9. Michigan       5-0        1021     18

            10. Kentucky     3-1        980       10

            11. Michigan St. 3-1        937       11

            12. Kansas St   4-0        889       12

            13. Virg. Tech    4-0        849       16

            14. Florida St.   2-0        794       14

            15. Miss. St.      3-0        619       17

            16. Clemson      3-0        462       19

            17. UCLA          3-0        430       20

            18. TCU            3-0        388       21

            19. LSU            4-0        358       22

            20. Iowa            4-0        354       -

            21. Oregon        3-1        325       13

            22. Buffalo        3-0        240       25

            23. Ohio St.      4-0        222       -

            24. Purdue        4-1        199       23

            25. Wisconsin   3-0        150       -          

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video