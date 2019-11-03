Jayhawks debut new jerseys with ​special meaning at Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — While the Jayhawks were looking to make a statement with a win over K-State on Saturday, they were also looking to do that with their unirforms.

In one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, the Jayhawks took the field sporting new jerseys.

But, it wasn’t just for looks. It was to spread a message of unity and inclusion.

The jerseys were designed by KU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to support the #OneTeam initiative.

The initiative was started back in 2017 to celebrate diversity among KU’s student-athletes.



Along with the positive message, fans seemed to like the new look.

“I like the gray on blue,” said KU fan Carson Lane. “It just looks slick. It’s something new. You don’t see it normally in college football. So, something new is always nice.”

Each of the university’s athletic teams picks a home game or event on their schedule to make their #OneTeam game.