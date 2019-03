Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The University of Kansas Jayhawks are heading to round two of the NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks defeated the Northeastern Huskies, 87 to 53.

Forward Dedric Lawson lead the team with 25-points in this game. Guard Devon Dotson had the second most scores, with 18-points.

KU will play the Auburn University Tigers in the second round. The Tigers beat the New Mexico State Aggies, 78-77.