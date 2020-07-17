Jayhawks home opener canceled

September 10, 2016: during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Ohio Bobcats played at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The first planned football game of the season for the Kansas Jayhawks is canceled.

It was announced today the Colonial Athletic Association has suspended competition in the fall of 2020. New Hampshire belongs to that conference and was set to play Sept. 5 in Lawrence.

“KU, along with the Big 12, are continuing our efforts to play a full non-conference and conference football schedule this fall,” said Jeff Long, University of Kansas athletic director. “We have begun exploring all opportunities to fill the opening on our schedule that was created by New Hampshire and will provide an update when available.”

As it stands, the first conference game of the season for KU is at Baylor on Sept. 12 in Waco, Texas.

