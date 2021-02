LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – For 230 consecutive weeks the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team has been ranked in the AP top 25, falling to number 23 during week 11 of the 2020-21 season.

In week 9, Jan. 18, 2021, Kansas fell three spots to take the number 9 position. By week 10 the Jayhawks had slipped to the #15 position.

It’s the 230th consecutive week that Kansas has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is the most in the history of college basketball.