TOPEKA (KSNT) – Both KU and K-State fell in this week’s AP Men’s Basketball rankings released Monday.

The Jayhawks slipped one spot, falling from No. 3 in the land to No. 4. The Wildcats, however, dropped three spots and now sit at No. 15. Both teams exited the Big 12 Conference Tournament without securing the title.

On Selection Sunday, March 12, both programs learned their fate in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Kansas is heading to Des Moines, IA as the West’s No. 1 seed to play No. 16 Howard. The Jayhawks’ game tips off at 12:50 p.m. CST Thursday.

Three-seed K-State hits the road to Greensboro, NC and will play No. 14 Montana State for the East region. The Cats will play Friday at 8:30 p.m. CST. This is the first NCAA tournament bid for K-State since 2019.