JC Strong Benefit Run still on for this weekend

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The JC Strong Benefit Run will still happen this year with modifications.

The race will still take place Saturday, July 4 in Heritage Park in Junction City. It will be “contactless,” meaning organizers have designed a new race format for the safety of runners.

Wearing a mask is now required when social distancing cannot be maintained. If it is maintained while running, a mask is not required.

The 10K has been canceled. Runners who signed up will be moved to the 5K. All other 5K runners will begin the race between 7:30-8:30 a.m. The start line will close at 8:30 a.m.

The participants of the 1 mile run/walk will start their race between 9-9:30 a.m.

There won’t be an awards ceremony after the race. Social distancing is strongly encouraged during the events.

To register for the race and for more information, click here.