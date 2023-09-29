GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston with USD-475 joined the 27 News Morning show to speak about some of the goings-on within the district.

On Friday, the JCHS Homecoming Game is taking place at the high school against Washburn Rural. Then, on Sept. 29, the homecoming dance is happening at the high school as well.

Eggleston said that homecoming is really a community event for them in Junction City as they involve their elementary school students and their middle school students in on the fun as well.

“We make it a district-wide effort,” he said. “Because everyone will eventually become a blue jay, or at least that is the goal. And so we try and share that spirit and make sure it is something that’s throughout the entire community.”

The Homecoming Game against Washburn Rural starts at 7 p.m. at the Junction City High School Blue Jay Stadium. The Homecoming Dance goes from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

To hear more from the interview with Dr. Eggleston, you can watch the full interview linked above. To see more events going on within USD-475, click here to go to their calendar page.