JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – On Wednesday, the Junction City Police Department named the man behind a four and a half hour long standoff with officers.

Curtis McDaniel barricaded himself in his home in the 800 block of Skyline Drive late Tuesday afternoon, according to the department. Officers were originally called on a disturbance between neighbors involving a gun. Local S.W.A.T. teams were deployed until McDaniel gave himself up to police nearly 5 hours later.

(Photo Courtesy/Geary County Detention Center)

McDaniel was arrested on aggravated assault, aggravate child endangerment, felony interference with law enforcement, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal threat, according to the release. No one was injured.