JEDO approves $1 million relief grant for Shawnee County small businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many local businesses are hurting from closing their doors or having fewer customers during the coronavirus outbreak, but relief is on the way.

On Wednesday, Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Committee (JEDO) agreed to give $1 million in small business help, as part of the HOST Relief Initiative.

The Greater Topeka Partnership originally came up with the idea. It allows private donors to give money to the fund. That money will go right back to small businesses in Shawnee County.

Matt Pivarnik, CEO of GTP, said he’s already heard some grateful words from small business owners before the plan even passed.

“What they said is we didn’t know we mattered to the Greater Topeka Partnership. And now we know,” Pivarnik said. “And quite frankly they’re going to be applying for some of these small business incentives.”

The money in this new fund will help buy products and services from businesses that are hurting and then give it right back to people out of work right now.

