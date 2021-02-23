JEDO moves forward in discussion of Shawnee County small business grants

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Joint Economic Development Organization, a collaborative effort of both Shawnee County and Topeka officials, on Tuesday further discussed how they will distribute $700,000 in grants available for local, small businesses.

Members of the organization clarified the qualifications required for the businesses applying, like requiring less than 50 people and having been open since June of 2020.

“There is no specific group that we’re targeting,” said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla. “However, there are going to be some requests that are going to be whittled down in an application.”

Those requests include information and documentation that proved the businesses faced hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The applicants that will receive grants will then be decided by a committee within the Greater Topeka Partnership.

If selected, businesses can receive anywhere from $3,000 to $25,000.

The Greater Topeka Partnership and Topeka’s Housing Services will be collaborating to create a scorecard that better details what the organization is looking at in applicants. The scorecard, along with the actual application, will be evaluated again by the organization on March 23 where they will then take further action.

It is unclear as to when businesses could receive this funding. However, once the applications are approved it should be a clearer timeline.