TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Commissioner and JEDO Chair Kevin Cook has called for a special meeting to consider whether JEDO should establish and fund a relief program for locally owned businesses that have been affected by Public Health Orders.

The proposed relief program will come from GO Topeka funds, according to a press release.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 on zoom.