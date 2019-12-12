JEDO to pay people to “Choose Topeka” as a place to live & work

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A program that will offer incentives to encourage people to move to Topeka and Shawnee County was passed at the Joint Economic Development Organization meeting on Thursday.

GO Topeka said the incentives of Choose Topeka will be performance-based after the employee has moved and resided in the community for a year. This could be used for moving-related expenses.

The incentive structure would be:

For primary residences only – rental agreement incentive is $10,000 – a $5,000 match of employer and JEDO funds.

The purchase or rehabilitation of a home is a $7,500 match of employer and JEDO funds.

Choose Topeka will be launched and promoted in 2020. GO Topeka said this will provide incentive funds for 40-60 new resident workers and could allow for a population growth of those new workers plus any families that move to Topeka with those workers.

The total economic impact after the first year is projected to be over $2.14 million and by the fifth year, totals $11.38 million.