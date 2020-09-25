Jefferson Award winner C. Clyde Jones

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – 2020 Jefferson Award recipient, C. Clyde Jones was awarded for his work with C. Clyde Run 5K and Family Fun Run/Walk.

The first Kansas State University College of Business Administration Dean had this run/walk created in his honor because of his efforts and service within the community.

The race will be virtual this year due to precautions with coronavirus. The race raises nearly $20,000 each year, benefiting Shepard’s Crossing.

For more information and to sign up for this event click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories