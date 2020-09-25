Jefferson Award winner C. Clyde Jones

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – 2020 Jefferson Award recipient, C. Clyde Jones was awarded for his work with C. Clyde Run 5K and Family Fun Run/Walk.

The first Kansas State University College of Business Administration Dean had this run/walk created in his honor because of his efforts and service within the community.

The race will be virtual this year due to precautions with coronavirus. The race raises nearly $20,000 each year, benefiting Shepard’s Crossing.

For more information and to sign up for this event click here.