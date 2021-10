JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) — Four adults and two children were transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka Sunday following a head-on crash near U.S. Hwy 59 on U.S. Hwy 24 in Jefferson County, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

A Chevrolet Equinox was heading east bound when it collided with a Chevrolet Cavalier headed west bound. The driver of the Equinox suffered serious injuries while the other five individuals suffered minor injuries, according to the KHP crash report.

This is a developing story.