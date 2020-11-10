Jefferson Co. joins Governor’s mask mandate

JEFFERSON Co., Kan. (KSNT) — Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners are rescinding their previous decision to opt-out of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order for a state-wide mask mandate on July 2, 2020.

County commissioners voted today to go along with the Governor’s order and require masks or other face coverings in public, according to a release from the Jefferson County Health Department.

The decision comes after an increase in cases over the last seven days.

As of Monday, there have been 403 positive cases of coronavirus in Jefferson Co., with 115 active cases.

The mandate will take effect on Wednesday beginning at 12:01 a.m. and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. The commissioners will re-evaluate the order at that time.