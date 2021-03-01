Jefferson Co. now using text for 911 emergencies

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – People can now use text to contact 911 dispatchers in the event of an emergency in Jefferson County.

All it takes is sending a message to the same number you would typically call for help, 9-1-1. The process is slightly slower than calling someone as the dispatchers will need to take a moment to type a message back to you.

Dispatchers like Kelly Chess ask you to be clear in your message, that includes eliminating the use of any emojis or slang with your information.

Chess said it’s become especially important as technology has evolved and many young people are accustomed to only texting or typing.

It is a helpful resource for people who might be hearing impaired or have speech issues. In situations of domestic violence or kidnappings, it can be a way for victims to quietly ask for help.