Jefferson Co. residents trying to find fur-ever homes for cats after owner unexpectedly dies

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of people in Jefferson County has come together with a Christmas wish after a woman living in Meriden unexpectedly died, leaving behind 11 indoor cats.

Beth Royel of Ozawkie loves animals, especially cats. When she found out about the woman who had died, she knew she needed to help.

“My mom provided her upstairs of her house to be able to house these cats,” Royel said. “My wife and I will come here and take care of them.”

As of Wednesday, seven of the cats have been found and the remaining four have escaped outside.

Pawsitively Jefferson County, a local nonprofit organization that traps, neuters, vaccinates and then releases outdoor cats, has stepped in to help find all of the cats.

“These cats have always been house cats,” said Sharon Blankenship, chairperson of Pawsitively Jefferson County. “Some of them are senior and the majority of them are not going to make it outside, so, in this case, it was critical.”

Blankenship and Royel are trying to find forever homes for the cats, so they can spend the holiday season with a family.

“What they’re doing is an absolutely marvelous thing,” said Lori Henderson, a partner of Pawsitively Jefferson County. “I think we’re probably going to find homes for all of these cats.”

However, not just that. They are also hoping these actions will honor the cats’ previous owner and pass on the amazing love she gave them.

“Taking care of her babies, it just is wonderful,” Royel said.

The holiday wish is beginning to be answered, with two of the cats having already found their new homes.

If you would like to be next, you can contact Pawsitively Jefferson County on Facebook by clicking here.