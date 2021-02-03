Jefferson Co. sheriff, Overland Park dive team to pull abandoned car from Lake Perry

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an abandoned vehicle in Lake Perry.

The car was identified by a fisherman near the Devil’s Gap Boat Ramp near Slough Creek Park.

According to Sheriff Jeff Herrig, the fisherman spotted what looked like a car on his side-scan sonar and called dispatch to report it.

The area where the car was dropped into the water has been closed off for years, according to the sheriff. His office has formulated a plan with the Army Corps of Engineers and the park rangers to pull the car out.

The group will also be assisted by the Overland Park Sheriff’s office dive team.

“Once we get it out of the water and able to look at it on dry land, we’ll be able to get the VIN off of it if there’s no registration check the interior for any remains or anything like that,” said Herrig.