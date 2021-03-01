Jefferson Co. to create COVID-19 memorial

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Clerk’s office is creating a COVID-19 memorial in honor of the 30 or more people who have died from the virus in Jefferson county.

According to county clerk Linda Buttron, her idea was to ensure that these victims lives are never forgotten.

She is organizing a memorial that will use bricks inscribed with the victims names to be built around two new benches in front of the Jackson County courthouse in Oskaloosa.

“I wanted their families to know that we care about them and that we want their lives to have mattered,” said Buttron. “And this is a way to remember them.”

If you would like to make a brick for your family member, just contact Buttron at (785) 403-0483 or email her at lbuttron@jfcountyks.com.