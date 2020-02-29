Jefferson County animals rescued in cruelty case now up for adoption

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of animals are now newly available for adoption at the Jefferson County Humane Society after being rescued.

In December, nearly 90 animals were found in a home in Jefferson County. Many were dead, and others died after they were rescued from the home.

The Jefferson County Humane Society took in several of those animals and worked to get them healthy. One of the dogs they took in even gave birth.

The shelter said on Thursday the woman who owned the animals signed a release allowing them to be put up for adoption.

They are now taking applications for the cats, dog, and dog’s puppies through their website or at the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting a rabbit or an exotic bird you can email kipelliot@yahoo.com for more information and an adoption application. The shelter said they will not take applications for the rabbits or birds at the shelter.

They are also planning to hold a special adoption event on April 25th.