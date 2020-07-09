Jefferson County man recovering from Thursday morning crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver in Jefferson County is recovering from an early morning rollover crash, according to emergency management.

Emergency response teams arrived on the scene of the crash around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. Strong storm winds caused the driver of the car to roll on a bridge in Ozawkie near K-92 and Quail Hill Road. A second person witnessed the crash from their boat in the water, according to emergency management.

The driver has minor injuries, and teams are currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories