Jefferson County man recovering from Thursday morning crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver in Jefferson County is recovering from an early morning rollover crash, according to emergency management.

Emergency response teams arrived on the scene of the crash around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. Strong storm winds caused the driver of the car to roll on a bridge in Ozawkie near K-92 and Quail Hill Road. A second person witnessed the crash from their boat in the water, according to emergency management.

The driver has minor injuries, and teams are currently investigating the crash.