Jefferson county re-issues mask mandate after increase in coronavirus cases

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus cases across Kansas are increasing, and the Jefferson County health department is working to stop the spread.

Starting Wednesday, the county is re-issuing its mask mandate and reducing crowd sized to 75 people.

“In the last week, we’ve had anywhere between 75 to 83 positive cases,” said Emergency Manager Keith Jeffers. “Currently we are running around 115 active cases.”

Jeffers said that is a huge increase. About a month ago, they were seeing about 20 cases a week.

Kari Kearney with Molly Harmon Photography was planning on hosting a Christmas event on November 21st but aren’t sure what they are going to do, so they decided to reach out to the health department.

“We do care about their opinions and their recommendations and if we decide to go forward with the event we will definitely take those things into consideration and hopefully find a middle ground that we can still have our event and do it safely,” said Kearney.

In the meantime, they will see how the cases increase over the next few days before they make a decision. The mask mandate will last until the end of November.