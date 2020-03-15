Jefferson County schools cancel class as coronavirus precaution

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Jefferson County’s Health Officer ordered all schools in the county to be closed until March 30th as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

They said currently infection risks are low in Jefferson County but this was a precautionary decision that will allow for all school districts to screen students and staff for symptoms and possible exposure during spring break travel.

At the end of the two-week period, public health and school officials said they will reevaluate the situation.

Travelers coming back from international trips in level 3 countries (China, Iran, South Korea, and all of Europe including the United Kingdom are required to contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 785-403-0025 to check in with them.