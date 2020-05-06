Jefferson County sheriff arrests USD 342 teacher on student sex charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities arrested a high school teacher after investigating a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Kuckelman, a science teacher at McLouth USD 342, faces charges of unlawful sexual relations with a student. The case was initially reported on April 24 with allegations spanning a two year period being investigated by the Douglas and Jefferson County Sheriffs’ Offices, and the McLouth Police Department.

The McLouth Unified School District superintendent said the school suspended Kuckelman from all duties and activities after being informed about the investigation on May 5.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation,” said Superintendent Lilly Steve.

Kuckelman was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday morning around 9:00. He has since been released.