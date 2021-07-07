Jefferson West school district asking public for info about fireworks that damaged turf

MERIDEN (KSNT) – The Jefferson West USD 340 School District is asking the community for information about fireworks set off on the district’s turf football field.

According to Superintendent Pat Happer, the high school athletic director stumbled upon remnants of fireworks during practice this week. After further inspection, it appeared to him that the fireworks damaged part of the field.

“Being a small community, somebody may have saw something,” Happer said. “We can reach out to the kids or whoever was out here.”

Happer said the damage is minimal and the outcome could have been worse. School officials are hoping to speak with the students involved.

The turf has been used for just three seasons of sports.

“We want people to use the facility to come out, walk on the track, workout. We have little league teams that come out here when the fields are muddy, we have our little league football teams,” Happer said.