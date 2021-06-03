Jefferson’s Restaurant looking to open at busy Topeka intersection

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Jefferson’s Restaurant has filed initial paperwork to open up at 29th and Wanamaker in southwest Topeka.

If plans follow through, the restaurant would replace the old Capital City Bank building on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The City of Topeka said it has not yet received a building permit for the new restaurant chain, which has locations across the country, primarily in the southeast. The nearest locations to Topeka are in Lawrence and North Kansas City.

The 29th and Wanamaker intersection has seen many businesses spring up in recent years, including Gyroville Topeka. Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille moved to the Villa West plaza, across the street from the new Jefferson’s location, in 2019.

Wings, burgers are oysters are the main fare on Jefferson’s menu.