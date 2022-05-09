TOPEKA (KNST) – The capital city is set to welcome a new restaurant known for wings, burgers and seafood this month.

Jefferson’s will be opening its doors later this month as they complete a soft-opening. Andrew Collmeyer, the Director of Operations for Jefferson’s, spoke with 27 News about the expected opening for the restaurant in March and he indicated that it would be in early May.

“The opening of the new location process is going very well, moving along nicely,” Collmeyer said in March. “We’ve had a few hiccups with some of the projects but we are moving along.”

However, a representative at the new spot in Topeka said that staff are still training with only select groups being invited on April 29. The soft-training period is expected to last for at least the next week with a possible opening date coming soon afterward.

Jefferson’s in Topeka is located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant chain is known for having a family-friendly atmosphere and a heavy emphasis on sports. Two other locations currently exist in Kansas, both of which are in Lawrence.

To check out Jefferson’s menu, go to their website here.