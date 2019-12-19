Jimmy Johns adds $1K bonus to “Choose Topeka” incentive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jimmy John’s is partnering with the new Choose Topeka program, offering a $1,000 bonus.

The new program was approved by the city’s Joint Economic Development Organization last week and will pay people to live and work in the capital city.

People who land a full-time job and own a home in Shawnee County could get up to $15,000. Renters would get up to $10,000.

The only catch with the bonus from Jimmy John’s is you would have to live within one of the company’s delivery zones.