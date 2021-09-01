Topeka Jimmy John’s driver robbed at gunpoint

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating the robbery of Jimmy John’s delivery driver that took place Tuesday, Aug. 31 around 8:15 p.m.

A driver identified himself to police and said he stopped his vehicle at 21st and High in Topeka when he was approached by an unknown man on foot. The driver told police the suspect showed him a gun and stole items and money.

The driver said the man was a Hispanic male who took off on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org<mailto:telltpd@topeka.org> or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.