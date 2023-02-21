TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music star Jo Dee Messina has announced that she will be hitting the road in a cross-country tour with two stops set for the Sunflower State.

Dubbed the “Heads Carolina, Tails California” tour, Messina will be visiting multiple states, including Kansas, as she plays her classic hits. The tour officially kicked off on Feb. 17 in North Carolina and South Carolina and is set to continue into November with the last stop in California.

Messina’s website shows she will be performing live in Kansas on Friday, April 28 at the Wichita Scottish Rite Center in Wichita and again on Saturday, May 13 at the Country Roots Festival in Kansas City, Kansas. To see these and other tour dates, along with ticket information, click here.

Messina’s breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” is where her current tour draws its name. She is also known for hits like “That’s the Way,” “Stand Beside Me,” “Bye Bye” and more. She has been recognized by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and GRAMMY Awards.

Messina recently performed live at Prairie Band Casino and Resort on July 19, 2022.