Job search: Man looks for job on the side of the road Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. - Did you ever wonder about the people you see behind those homemade signs on street corners, asking for food, money or a job.

Some might not be legit, but we'd like to introduce you to Chris Redburn, whose sign reads "Got laid off, Seeking a chance for success, Take a resume." He got the idea from a California man whose was in a similar predicament who eventually landed a web designing job.

Chris has applied for more than 100 jobs, but so far has not had any luck. You can see his resume without driving by here at ksnt.com, just look at the attachment in this story.