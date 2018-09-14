Local News

Job search: Man looks for job on the side of the road

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 11:20 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 11:45 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. - Did you ever wonder about the people you see behind those homemade signs on street corners, asking for food, money or a job.

Some might not be legit, but we'd  like to introduce you to Chris Redburn, whose sign reads "Got laid off, Seeking a chance for success, Take a resume." He got the idea from a California man whose was in a similar predicament who eventually landed a web designing job.

Chris has applied for more than 100 jobs, but so far has not had any luck. You can see his resume without driving by here at ksnt.com, just look at the attachment in this story.

